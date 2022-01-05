A large piece of land between downtown Bend and the Old Mill District is slated for development into a master planned community to include housing, retail and more on the former site of the KorPine particle board plant.
Kennedy Wilson, a global real estate investment company based in California, and Matt Day, the owner of Bend-based Hooker Creek Companies, plan to develop the land in a joint venture into a mix of apartments and homes, affordable senior housing, office space, a boutique hotel and retail space.
Emily Heidt, Kennedy Wilson’s director of public relations, said the joint venture acquired the property from Hooker Creek but declined to disclose for what price.
The 21-acre site sits near Crux Fermentation Project and is bordered by Bond Street, Industrial Way and Scalehouse Loop. The land was the site of the KorPine building until it collapsed in 2016 under too much snow.
The former the KorPine plant was considered the last vestige of Bend’s sawmill and lumber era. The plant ceased operation in 2002 and had been used for storage after that.
The goal of the new development is to create a “vibrant, connected and walkable community that preserves the character of the neighborhood and incorporates sustainable design principles,” according to an announcement from Kennedy Wilson.
The land is in an opportunity zone, which is a zone that draws capital gains — money earned on stocks or real estate — into disadvantaged areas by allowing tax breaks for investors.
Matt Windisch, executive vice president of Kennedy Wilson, said the opportunity to develop the land was brought to the development group by Day, owner of Hooker Creek Companies. The two entities have been working on this project for about nine months.
Keith Herren, a managing director at Kennedy Wilson, said the site is appealing for development because of its proximity to downtown and a “rock’s throw” from the Deschutes River.
“It’s one of those sites that has fantastic visibility, is surrounded by infill development, and of course an active recreational area directly adjacent,” Herren told The Bulletin. “You have all these incredible existing attributes.”
Herren and Windisch said it was premature to estimate exactly how many units of housing are planned for the site, but called the project "housing driven" given Bend's well-documented housing shortage.
But residents shouldn’t expect to see any construction on the site in the next year or two, Herren and Windisch said. The next step is to submit a master plan to the city, which will provide more specifics about the development and be subject to public review, in the next few months.
Windisch said while the intention is to provide some dense development to the area, the goal is to make it feel like it’s not a dense community.
“We want to make it feel like it’s part of Bend,” he said.
In a written statement, Day said he is thrilled to create a vibrant community that will play an important role in the city’s growth.
“Our local presence, coupled with Kennedy Wilson’s track record of leading thoughtfully designed communities across the Western U.S., will result in the development of an exceptional project in the heart of Bend," Day said.
