A former educational assistant and assistant track coach at Jefferson County Middle School pleaded guilty to two charges related to a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student.
Kristin Elaine Stickler, now 26, of Madras, was sentenced Tuesday to 40 months in prison for one count of first-degree online sexual corruption of a child and one count of second-degree sexual abuse, according to a release from the Jefferson County District Attorney's office.
She'll also have to pay a $10,000 fine to the victim and register as a sex offender.
Stickler originally faced 11 charges, but the state agreed to the two guilty pleas after a day-long settlement conference and consultation with the victim's family, the release stated. The state sought to avoid sending the case to trial, where the victim would have had to testify publicly and potentially relive the trauma.
"Stickler engaged in classic grooming behaviors that work to build trust and an emotional connection with a child or young person in order to manipulate, exploit, and abuse them for the offender’s own gratification," Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche noted in the release.
The sexual relationship with the student began after Stickler added several Jefferson County Middle School students on Snapchat and sent nude pictures of herself. A parent reported Stickler's attempt to add a student on the app to school staff, prompting further investigation, according to the release.
"Stickler’s guilty plea achieves closure for the victim and the community and leaves no doubt as to the nature of her conduct," the release said.
