The former CEO of famed Bend company Hydro Flask, Scott Allan, will give the commencement address at Oregon State University-Cascades' virtual graduation ceremony this year.
Allan, a Bend resident, planned to give the address at last year's OSU-Cascades commencement before its cancellation due to COVID-19, according to a university press release. This year's virtual ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on June 13.
During Allan's tenure, Hydro Flask donated $250,000 to OSU-Cascades in 2016, which helped the university create its outdoor products bachelor's degree program, the release stated.
