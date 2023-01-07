Retired Deschutes County Sheriff Les Stiles, 77, died Friday at his home in Caldwell, Idaho, from a series of lung ailments.

Stiles was elected as the seventh sheriff of Deschutes County and served from 2001 to 2007. He worked to bring stable funding to the office with former Sheriff Larry Blanton (at the time serving as undersheriff), the command staff and teammates at the sheriff’s office.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Editor: 541-633-2166, gobrien@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.