A former Bend resident will serve more than 14 years in prison for sexually abusing a girl.
Daniel Uribe Sanchez, 34, declined to speak at his sentencing hearing Wednesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court. But his victim, now 22, spoke at length and described a young life derailed by often daily abuse.
"It's not easy to open these wounds because all these years have been about silence -- hiding these scars while smiling," she said. "As you all may know, I was raped when I was a little girl. I felt like I didn't have a voice to speak up for me, all because of the simple fear that no one would believe me."
Judge Alison Emerson thanked the victim for her statement before issuing the sentence. She said Uribe Sanchez's conduct was compounded by the close family connection he shared with the victim.
"Her pain is palpable," she told the defendant. "You can see it in her body language, and hear it in her words."
The judge agreed with the conditions of the plea deal negotiated with the state. Upon release from prison, Uribe Sanchez must serve five years post-prison supervision, register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim or her family.
The criminal case began in October 2019, 10 years after the first charged instance of abuse. Uribe Sanchez was initially charged with 14 felony sex crimes, including several Measure 11 offenses punishable by lengthy automatic prison terms. The maximum penalty he could have received was 25 years in prison.
In April, he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sodomy and one of attempted second-degree sodomy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.