A former Deschutes County Sheriff's Office captain has filed a $2.5 million federal lawsuit against Sheriff Shane Nelson alleging the sheriff acted with "evil motive or intent" in a series of personnel investigations that cost him his career.
In a 45-page complaint filed Monday in federal court in Eugene, Deron McMaster asserts that Nelson violated McMaster's right to free speech and status as a whistleblower.
Among other allegations, the longtime supervisor says Nelson concealed evidence relating to a co-worker's internal investigation, and that he demoted McMaster for speaking out against the sheriff and exposing improper actions by the sheriff and the sheriff's wife.
"Defendant Sheriff Nelson acted with evil motive or intent toward (McMaster) when Sheriff Nelson intentionally concealed damaging testimony given by his wife," the lawsuit reads.
"This has a profound and chilling effect on other DCSO employees not to 'cross' the Sheriff."
Nelson refused to answer questions, though an office spokesperson sent a statement.
"The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the complaint filed by Mr. McMaster’s attorney," wrote sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Jayson Janes. "Sheriff Nelson disputes the allegations made in this complaint and plans to vigorously defend the Sheriff’s Office against these allegations."
Janes said no further information will be released due to the pending litigation.
McMaster worked for the sheriff's office for 28 years, rising to become one of three captains reporting directly to Nelson.
McMaster says in 2021 he was demoted and forced to resign.
A Bulletin article published in October based on hundreds of pages of internal documents and audio files describes much of the history contained in the lawsuit. In essence, a scandal involving former deputy Richard "Deke" Demars came to envelop McMaster after Demars confessed to McMaster an affair with a subordinate deputy. The investigation of Demars soon included allegations of domestic abuse by a different woman, a longtime girlfriend, and her two children.
McMaster alleges he learned during the Demars investigation that Nelson's wife, Lisa, had told internal investigators that she and her husband had known about discord in the Demars household for years.
The Nelsons were neighbors to Demars' household for around 7-8 years, and Nelson's son was friends with the two boys in the Demars household.
McMaster says that after he learned the Nelsons knew about alleged abuse in the Demars household, Nelson placed McMaster on paid leave for alleged policy violations. The sheriff said McMaster should have gone to him directly regarding Demars, rather than go to Demars' supervisor as well as an outside agency, which is what McMaster did.
McMaster and his attorney received discovery documents as part of the disciplinary process, but missing from the documents — and the only thing missing — was a copy of Lisa Nelson's interview transcript, according to the lawsuit.
The internal investigation of McMaster was conducted by two retired Oregon law enforcement officers, Tim Moore and Matt Ellington, who are named as respondents in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges Moore and Ellington conducted shoddy and improper work, and their reports should be considered invalid under the law.
The McMaster lawsuit was assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael J. McShane, who oversaw the jury trial in the civil suit filed against Nelson by former deputy Eric Kozowski.
In 2018, Nelson fired Kozowski, two years after Kozowski challenged Nelson in the 2016 election. Last summer, a jury in federal court determined Nelson had violated Kozowski's rights and awarded him $1.06 million. The county was further ordered to pay around $1 million in attorney fees for both sides.
On the heels of the Kozowski verdict, the county announced a settlement with another deputy who'd sued in federal court. Crystal Jansen, then the only female deputy in a supervisory role, alleged Nelson harassed and discriminated against her. She received $500,000 in exchange for agreeing to drop her complaint.
As of Wednesday, there were still no female deputies in supervisory positions.
Also Wednesday, there were four active lawsuits against the sheriff's office.
An Air Force veteran, McMaster now works as an aircraft mechanic in Redmond.
