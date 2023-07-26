Marc Thielman 2022

The Crook County School Board is considering a controversial conservative school administrator and former Republican candidate for governor as its interim superintendent for the  2023-2024 school year.

Former superintendent Sara Johnson resigned in June, saying her views didn't match the now majority-conservative school board's. This came after a right-wing slate of candidates displaced several longtime incumbents on the board in the May election. Among the three superintendent candidates for an interim replacement superintendent is former gubernatorial candidate and controversial Alsea School District superintendent Marc Thielman.

