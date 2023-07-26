The Crook County School Board is considering a controversial conservative school administrator and former Republican candidate for governor as its interim superintendent for the 2023-2024 school year.
Former superintendent Sara Johnson resigned in June, saying her views didn't match the now majority-conservative school board's. This came after a right-wing slate of candidates displaced several longtime incumbents on the board in the May election. Among the three superintendent candidates for an interim replacement superintendent is former gubernatorial candidate and controversial Alsea School District superintendent Marc Thielman.
Thielman, 52, said he wanted to bring unity and consistency to the Crook County School District.
"If you meet every child at the door, and you get to know each one as an individual, and you seek to meet their needs, that's the highest value in terms of school culture that you can create," Thielman told The Bulletin on Wednesday.
Crook County assistant superintendent Joel Hoff, who has been with the district in various roles for 10 years, and North Wasco County School District high school principal Kurtis Evans are also being considered. The three candidates were interviewed by the school board in closed meetings this week.
Thielman has a controversial history as the 11-year superintendent of Alsea School District, where he implemented a policy to make wearing masks optional in late January 2022, a month before the state mask mandate ended. A lawsuit was also filed against the district by a former employee who claimed Thielman exhibited inappropriate behavior.
Thielman has experience in building maintenance, and said making sure all buildings are well-maintained is one of his goals for Crook County schools. He is currently working in fleet services for a friend, and said he's enjoying working on machines.
He wants to make sure the public knows how the district's finances stand. He said he also wants to make sure the public sees board members deliberating on issues at meetings.
Though he hopes to be hired in Crook County, Thielman said he would be interested in getting back into politics one day.
He added that it would be the board's decision if he could be involved in politics while interim superintendent.
During his gubernatorial race, Thielman was endorsed by Parents Rights in Education, Unmask Our Kids Oregon, Senator Kim Thatcher (R-Keizer) and Oregon Firearms Federation, among others.
Thielman resigned from the Alsea district in February 2022 to focus on his campaign. He received 7.9 percent of the vote in the Republican primary election in May, but lost to Christine Drazan.
He is currently also petitioning two ballot measures to publicly fund private schools and allow parents to choose any public school in the state for their children regardless of residency. Both measures are currently collecting signatures.
Thielman said he was partly inspired to apply for the position because of the support he received from Crook County.
"As issues came up over masking and people were following my saga in Alsea, that support continued long after the primary election, and it continues today," said Thielman. "You got that kinda support from people that believe in you, you want to honor that, so I threw my name in the hat."
