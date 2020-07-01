Amy C. Tykeson, the former president and CEO of BendBroadband, has been elected to the board that oversees the management of the Meyer Memorial Trust.
"We are pleased to welcome Amy C. Tykeson as a trustee at a pivotal moment in Oregon history and in Meyer’s work to serve all Oregonians,” board chair Toya Fick said in a press release. “Her broad experience and understanding of rural communities adds an important dimension to the stewardship of Meyer Memorial Trust.”
Meyer Memorial Trust, which was established from the estate of Fred G. Meyer in 1982, is one of the largest private foundations in Oregon, and focuses on supporting housing, education, the environment and stronger communities.
Tykeson began her communications career with HBO in Chicago and New York before taking over as president and CEO of BendBroadband, a family-owned cable and broadband company based in Bend. BendBroadband was purchased by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. in 2014.
She currently serves as the managing trustee for the Tykeson Family Foundation, overseeing operations and contributions directed toward education for underserved young people, healthcare and health sciences and access to arts, according to a press release.
She also has served on a number of advisory and governing boards, including Oregon Health Sciences University, Oregon Public Broadcasting and Oregon State University-Cascades.
In 2018, she was named “Person of the Year” by the Bend Chamber of Commerce.
Tykeson is an investor with Central Oregon Media Group, the company that owns The Bulletin.
