HONOLULU — Jurors found former Bend resident Hailey Kai Dandurand guilty Tuesday of murder, kidnapping and burglary in the grisly 2017 killing of Telma Boinville on Oahu’s North Shore.
Dandurand is the second person to be convicted in the murder.
As the unanimous verdict was read, Dandurand showed little emotion but could later be seen wiping tears from her cheeks. Following the conviction, the judge revoked Dandurand’s bail, ordering her to remain behind bars, where she has been since her arrest.
Jurors started deliberations in the case Friday afternoon. Their first full day of deliberations was Monday, and they informed the court of their unanimous decision about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Dandurand grew up in Bend. Bulletin archives show that she attended High Lakes Elementary School in Bend, where in fifth grade she was recognized at the Parent Teacher Association Reflections Student Art Show for an essay titled “I Can Make a Difference.”
The jury will now consider whether Dandurand should face an extended sentence of life behind bars without the possibility of parole. The jury that convicted her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Brown, found him eligible for the extended sentence. The judge will make the final decision later for both of them.
Boinville was brutally murdered at a Pupukea vacation home in 2017, while her young daughter was kidnapped and tied up. The couple later stole the victim’s truck and a campaign on social media to find them led police on a dramatic arrest in Mililani.
The jury rejected Dandurand’s claim that Brown forced her to commit the crimes. In a question to the judge, the jury said “under choice of evils...we considered defendant’s recklessness or negligence in bringing about the situation.”
Telma’s husband Kevin Emery was not in court, but on Instagram he thanked the community for its support and said Dandurand “...will be punished for what she did with Stephen! (God See’s All) I will continue to hold my promise I made to Telma on that horrible day of Dec. 7th 2017 and be the best Father I can to our Princess Makana.”
After the verdict, Judge Rowena Somerville rejected an effort to withdraw by Dandurand’s attorney Barry Sooalo. The motion to withdraw was filed Monday, and based on input from Dandurand’s family, although the reason for the request was not revealed. The judge said allowing Sooalo to withdraw would harm Dandurand’s defense and prevent the jury that heard the facts from deciding whether she can receive the extended sentence.
During the trial, Dandurand took the stand in her own defense, saying she was forced to do what Brown said and that he had abused her. But she later appeared to contradict her own statements in cross-examination, saying she was not forced to stay or put a bag over the victim’s head.
