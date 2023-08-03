Dandurand

Former Bend resident Hailey Kai Dandurand, seen here in a Honolulu courtroom, was found guilty Tuesday of murder, kidnapping and burglary in a 2017 killing on Oahu’s North Shore. 

 Courtesy Hawaii News Now

HONOLULU — Jurors found former Bend resident Hailey Kai Dandurand guilty Tuesday of murder, kidnapping and burglary in the 2017 killing of Telma Boinville on Oahu’s North Shore.

Dandurand is the second person to be convicted in the murder.

