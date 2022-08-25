Bruce Abernethy

 Submitted photo

Former Bend mayor Bruce Abernethy was chosen to serve as the chair of Central Oregon Community College's board of directors for the 2022-23 year.

Abernethy represents Zone 6 of the college's district, which covers north Bend and northwest Deschutes County, and will be chair of the board through June of 2023, when his four-year term as a board member comes to an end, the college said in a release Thursday.

