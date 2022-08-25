Former Bend mayor Bruce Abernethy was chosen to serve as the chair of Central Oregon Community College's board of directors for the 2022-23 year.
Abernethy represents Zone 6 of the college's district, which covers north Bend and northwest Deschutes County, and will be chair of the board through June of 2023, when his four-year term as a board member comes to an end, the college said in a release Thursday.
Abernethy served as Bend's former mayor and spent 12 years as a city council member. He also is a former board member of the Bend Park & Recreation District. Currently, Abernethy is a grant writer for the Bend-La Pine Schools.
Additionally, Abernethy is a longtime advocate for affordable housing in Central Oregon, serving as a chairperson for the Homeless Leadership Coalition. He currently serves on the board of the Oregon Environmental Council and is a past board member of the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council.
The board also appointed Joe Krenowicz, who represents Jefferson County, as vice chair.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.