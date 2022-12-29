Tara Bilanksi

In this 2013 file photo, Tara Bilanski supervises a Bend FC Timbers soccer scrimmage at Mountain View High School.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Three former administrators for Central Oregon’s largest youth soccer league were convicted of third-degree criminal mischief in Deschutes County Circuit Court on Thursday. 

The three administrators are Tara Bilanski, the former executive director of the Bend FC Timbers youth soccer organization; Jen Davin, the former coach and assistant director of the league; and Emily Williams, the club’s former accountant and bookkeeper.

