Former Bend City Councilor Chris Piper intends to run for mayor of Bend.
Piper, 54, is hoping to unseat Mayor Sally Russell, who has been mayor since 2018. Russell said she doesn’t plan to announce any decision on reelection until May or June.
Russell was among the city councilors who voted 4-2 in 2019 to appoint Piper to a vacant seat. Russell drew criticism from some at the time for choosing Piper over someone from an underrepresented group to fill the council seat.
Piper was not elected in 2020, losing his reelection bid to Megan Perkins.
Piper said he wants to run for mayor because he believes he can offer strong leadership and bring the politics of the council “back to center.”
"We seem to have some polarization going on and it's important our community remembers that our body of council is a non-partisan body, and I believe we are steering away from that," Piper said.
If elected, Piper said he would bring his previous experience on the council, as well as his business experience as a marketing executive, to the table.
His priority on the council would be listening to everyone from “left, right and center” to inform decision making. He said the council needs to prioritize listening to the community more.
That means involving neighborhood associations more into discussions, Piper said.
"Right now, what I'm learning over the last several months over multiple meetings is that council is tending to put things forward which seem to be already baked and don't have the input of the community,” Piper said. “I want to make sure we're being more engaged."
Other priorities include ensuring Bend continues to “provide high-quality services such as police, fire, public works, and sound sustainable infrastructure projects,” as well as having “a sound, compassionate, sustainable strategic plan that will manage and clean up our City’s houseless issue,” according to Piper’s campaign announcement.
When asked what he plans to do differently this year compared to his last run for office, Piper said his plan was to trust his group of advisers and get out to talk with the community.
He also believes the political landscape is different this year than it was in 2020, when people were focused on the presidential election, and that this year people will have more of a focus on local issues.
“I believe there will be more interest in this upcoming election," Piper said.
(1) comment
'provide high-quality services such as police, fire, public works, and sound sustainable infrastructure projects,” as well as having “a sound, compassionate, sustainable strategic plan that will manage and clean up our City’s houseless issue,'...I'd say this is exactly what the new councilor are doing, strange he is running against the trend in council.
