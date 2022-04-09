Think twice before you switch out your snow tires this weekend because the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for La Pine and Sunriver.
Heavy snow is expected, with an accumulation of 8 to 20 inches and wind gusts as high as 35 mph, according to the weather service office in Pendleton.
The storm warning will be in effect from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, the weather service said. The incoming storm could make travel "very difficult to impossible," the weather service said.
Rob Brooks, a weather service meteorologist, said the storm will kick up Sunday night and most of the snow will fall throughout the day on Monday before starting to taper off a bit. By Tuesday morning, it should still be snowing, but not as much, and then by Wednesday the storm should be moving out of the area.
Bend and Redmond are not currently under a winter storm warning, but are close enough to the area expected to get hit, meaning they will be affected as well.
"Bend and Redmond will definitely get snow on Monday," Brooks said. "Monday is the heavy period."
After the snow on Monday, there will still be a chance for snow showers in Bend and Redmond, Brooks said.
"The temperatures drop a little bit too," Brooks said of the next couple of days. "It will be an interesting weekend and beginning of the week I should say."
