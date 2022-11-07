Trails located in areas of west of Bend and near Sunriver will experience shifting closures starting Monday due to vegetation management work, according to a release from the Deschutes National Forest.
The following trail closures will be in place Monday through Friday. Trail and road access will be open on Saturday, Sunday and federal holidays. Trails are closed weekdays for public and operator safety during operations.
West Bend area trail updates include:
• Voodoo Trail will be closed from the northern junction with Ben’s Trail south to the junction of with Phil’s Trail.
• Ben’s Trail will be closed from the junction with Forest Road 4610 to the junction with Forest Road 4601-300 and Pine Drops/Whoops Trail.
• Forest Road 350 will be closed from the junction with Forest Road 300 east to the junction with Forest Road 4610.
• Storm King Trail will reopen between Phil’s Trail and Forest Road 4615. The trail will remain closed between Forest Road 4615 south to the junction with the C.O.D. Trail.
Sunriver area trail updates include:
• Blackrock Trail will be closed entirely.
• Old Mill Hiker Trail will be closed entirely.
• Sun-Lava Paved Path will be closed between the junction with Forest Road 9702 to Lava Lands Visitor Center.
• Deschutes River Trail will be closed from Benham East to the junction with Forest Road 9702-621.
In addition to the weekday trail closures, the following closures go into effect Monday and are in place seven days a week:
• Tyler’s Traverse & Forest Road 300 (Tyler’s Uphill Trail) will be closed between Forest Road 41 and east to the junction with Forest Road 4130.
• Tyler’s Traverse will be closed between the junction with Larsen Trail south to the junction with Forest Road 4133.
• Duodenum will be closed from its junction with Royal Flush to its junction with Tyler’s.
The Forest Service does not state how long the closures are in place as timelines can shift based on weather conditions. Forest Service officials will inform the public as the closures are lifted or shift.
For more information about trail closures and operations, please contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.
