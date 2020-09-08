Mt. Bachelor is proposing to add a 5.5-mile trail for hiking and biking and create better access for a snow cat to groom more ski runs.
In addition, the ski area plans to add two snowmaking guns. One in the area of the slopestyle park and the other in the halfpipe.
The newly released plan is being reviewed by the U.S. Forest Service, which allows the resort to operate on its land under a special use permit. The Forest Service is seeking public comment before finishing an environmental and cultural resource analysis, said Jean Nelson-Dean, spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest.
“What this does is help us get people’s comments ahead of time before we go in and do the analysis,” Nelson-Dean said.
The proposed additions need to be analyzed by the Forest Service because they are not part of the Master Facilities Plan for Mt. Bachelor, which was last approved by the Forest Service in 2013, Nelson-Dean said.
“Mt. Bachelor has identified a need for these proposals since then,” Nelson-Dean said.
The proposed 5.5-mile trail would connect Pine Marten Lodge and the West Village. From the lodge, the tail would go toward the Outback chairlift and then down to the West Village.
The snow cat trail would be built from the top of the Sunrise lift to the top of the Carnival ski run to allow the snow-grooming equipment to reach the beginner ski runs and groom more snow in the early season when snow levels are low.
Construction on the proposed trails is expected to begin in the spring or summer of 2021.
Depending on the Forest Service approval, the two new snowmaking guns could be installed this fall in time for ski season, Nelson-Dean said.
Leigh Capozzi, director of marketing at Mt. Bachelor, said the resort usually submits project proposals focused on resort maintenance or expansion of existing roads or trails. These recent proposals are no different.
“We are proposing to build out our trail network, building safe trails for those that may have otherwise been displaced when seeking outdoor recreation,” Capozzi said.
The trail expansion would take pressure off of the wilderness areas that are seeing a high volume of hikers, Capozzi said.
Having a stronger trail system and access for the grooming equipment would also set up the resort for future projects.
“If approved, we’ll move forward on projects over the next two-five years,” Capozzi said.
