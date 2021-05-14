Engineers will conduct roadway testing along Three Creeks Road, or Forest Service Road 16, in Sisters starting Monday and continuing through Friday.
The testing is necessary to plan for future paving on the road, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The work will be done along about 10 miles of the paved roadway. Engineers will be on site from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. throughout the week.
Travelers may experience some delays. Flaggers will be directing traffic during the testing.
