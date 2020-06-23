The U.S. Forest Service is moving forward with plans to limit the permitted activities in some popular caves on the Deschutes National Forest in response to damage caused by visitors and risks to local bat populations.
The agency is seeking public input on draft rules announced last week that would close some caves, like Skeleton and Wind caves, year-round without a permit. The draft is one of the last steps in consolidating four different sets of Forest Service regulations.
The draft rules would also prohibit destructive activities like lighting fires, disposing of human waste or throwing dust or other material inside all caves and within 50 feet of their entrances. It will also update access restrictions to several caves, including Lava River Cave, the forest’s most popular.
“About every week I hear a story about how a cave has been damaged,” said Sasha Fertig, an environmental coordinator for Deschutes National Forest.
Many of the natural caves are being damaged by visitors who vandalize, leave waste and climb in the caves improperly, according to the Forest Service. Some visitors toss glitter in caves, which is almost impossible to remove, Fertig said.
In addition to reducing the damage visitors can do to caves, the rule changes are designed to help protect bat populations from White Nose Syndrome, a deadly disease which can be transmitted from bat to bat by human cave visitors, according to the Forest Service.
Lava River Cave would be closed all winter, and between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. from May 1 to Sept. 30 under the order. That cave currently sees up to 1,000 people a day on some days, according to the Forest Service.
Skeleton Cave would be closed year-round under the draft rules, and climbing or bouldering would be prohibited inside and outside the entrance gate from Oct. 1 to April 30. Several other caves would close to the public seasonally or year-round under the proposed rules.
Exceptions to the restrictions could be made based on an application process — like for educational trips or tour companies, Fertig said. That’s currently the case for most people who access Lava River Cave and others.
Other activities to be prohibited within 50 feet of the forest’s approximately 700 caves include slacklining, playing music, consuming alcoholic beverages or camping. Smoking, using motorized vehicles and installing anchors or bolts are all on the list, too.
"Caves are nonrenewable resources, and they're extremely fragile," Furtig said. "Once something's destroyed in a cave, it may never come back."
The current version of the draft rules is slightly different from those submitted to the public for comment in March. The differences include a smaller buffer area outside cave entrances and the removal of Edison Ice Cave #1 from the list of caves to be closed in winter.
Those modifications came after the Forest Service received about two dozen public comments on the initial proposal, several of which criticized the then-planned 200-foot buffer.
"This blanket 200 foot buffer will criminalize many officially sanctioned activities and trails," wrote Neil Marchington of the Oregon High Desert Grotto, a Central Oregon caving society, in April about the initial draft rules.
According to Furtig, the rules could be in place this winter after public comment and objection periods.
Forest Service officials are inviting members of the public to comment on the current proposal by July 23. Details about the project can be found on the Forest Service’s website and comments can be emailed to pacificnorthwest-deschutes@usda.gov.
