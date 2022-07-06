Forest restoration projects west of Bend will temporarily close segments of the Rimrock Paved Path and the Ticket to Ride Trail starting Monday.
The work being done can cause large debris to fly in all directions, endangering trail users, according to a release from the U.S. Forest Service, which announced the closures.
The closures will occur on weekdays and will remain in place until work has been completed in the areas adjacent to the trails. Full access to the trails will be available on weekends. The Forest Service will notify the public when work is complete and weekday access resumes.
The Rimrock Paved Path will be closed between its terminus at the Cascades Lakes Welcome Station east to the intersection with Forest Service Road 4604-400. The Ticket to Ride Trail will be closed between the Cascades Lakes Welcome Station east to the junction with Forest Service Road 4604-400.
The work, part of the West Bend Project area, includes mowing and reducing brush and small trees into small chunks. Objectives include fuels reduction in the wildland-urban interface and restoration of forest health. The Forest Service says this work will help create a forest that is more resilient to fire, insect infestations, and disease.
Questions about the work can be directed to the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.
