Kent Frasure was supposed to get off the cruise ship Diamond Princess around 10 a.m. Saturday, Tokyo time, to go to a quarantine facility.
He handed over a suitcase with his and his wife’s things, as well as the crutches he uses when not in a wheelchair after recently breaking his leg.
But before he could get off the ship, officials told the Forest Grove man to go back to his room and wait for a phone call he could not miss.
Back in the Diamond Princess suite he had occupied for more than a month, more than half of the time unable to leave for fear of catching or spreading a coronavirus that has already killed more than 2,000 people, Frasure waited.
“It was a very long seven hours,” he said.
It turned out Frasure wouldn’t have to go to the quarantine site at all. Instead, he’s now staying in a hotel on Tokyo’s west side, his movements no longer restricted.
And the 42-year-old Intel technician is relieved. The food is good now, he said, he can stream Netflix on the internet, and the clock has started ticking on the 14 days before he can go back home.
But the ordeal is not over.
Kent Frasure’s wife, Rebecca Frasure, is still holed up in a Tokyo hospital, infected with the new coronavirus and waiting for the results of her most recent tests.
The couple were separated Feb. 6, when he tested negative for the virus and stayed on the ship, and she tested positive — despite showing no symptoms — and was taken to a hospital.
Now, she has to test negative twice in a row to be allowed out.
The United States has been working overtime to prevent the outbreak from spreading at home, which as of Feb. 21 had 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the name given the new disease.
That effort applies to the hundreds of Americans who were on the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship now docked south of Tokyo.
The government is not taking any chances.
“Despite all efforts by the Japanese government and Carnival Cruise officials, passengers and crew are reasonably expected of having had exposure to COVID-19 while onboard the Diamond Princess,” the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo told Kent Frasure in an email, explaining why the passengers were put on a Department of Homeland Security list that barred them from returning for 14 days.
Kent Frasure has to send U.S. health officials detailed health information every day that he is off the ship, while for the most part confining himself to the walls of the hotel.
And he can’t visit his wife inside her hospital room, and he doesn’t know when she will be free of the disease.
Rebecca Frasure has been in a Tokyo hospital since Feb. 6. She has repeatedly tested positive for COVID-19, even though she has felt fine and has had virtually no symptoms, she said.
The hospital stay has been difficult and frustrating, she said, from the language barrier to the food she does not understand — fish for breakfast is outside of her comfort zone — to virtually no information from the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo about what happens next.
So, Kent Frasure made visiting her one of his first orders of business.
Around 11 a.m. Tokyo time on a sunny, warm Sunday, Kent Frasure put on a face mask, got in a taxi, and rode for about 30 minutes to the hospital and got out in the parking lot.
He isn’t allowed to visit his wife’s room or go inside the ward where people with infections are being treated, he said.
On the phone with his wife, he tried to figure out which side of the building her room was. She told him she could see a parking lot from her window.
With a knee brace for support, Kent Frasure said he limped around the parking lot, until Rebecca said over the phone that she saw him. They waved at each other and he walked up to about 30 feet away from her window. They talked for about 15 minutes.
Then Kent Frasure walked to a convenience store to do some shopping. He came back to the hospital, walked to the door of the infectious disease ward and pressed a button.
“Oh, Rebecca-san,” staff said to Kent Frasure, using a Japanese honorific, when he said he was there for his wife.
He gave staff a plastic bag of treats that included chips, chocolate and two small cups of Häagen-Dazs ice cream and asked that staff give the treats to Rebecca Frasure.
“It was really good to see her,” he said, “and actually make her day a little better.”
