A plan to preserve 880 acres of virgin landscape in Lake County is moving forward with a pitch to the public to help buy the land, acre by acre.

Interested individuals can preserve an acre of land with a $46 donation, which pays for one quarter of the acre’s cost, according to a release from the Oregon Desert Land Trust, which is sponsoring the program.

Each donation triggers matching funds from the Land Trust and Global Wildlife Conservation to make the $182-per-acre purchase.

The land to be preserved is located in the Diablo Mountain Wilderness Study Area, one of the largest study areas in the United States at 118,794 total acres. The study area, about 120 miles southeast of Bend, includes habitat for bighorn sheep and migratory birds.

The 880 acres eyed by the Land Trust is in private hands, owned by the Chewaucan Land and Cattle Company, according to Brent Fenty, Land Trust executive director.

The land will be managed in coordination with the Bureau of Land Management and will be accessible to grazing cattle, as well as the public. Making the purchase ensures that the land won’t at some point be sold to a private developer who could place structures on the land.

“Our interest in purchasing this land is to keep it undeveloped for future generations,” said Fenty, who founded the Land Trust a year ago. The Diablo Mountain project is one of five similar preservation projects conducted by the Land Trust.

The conservation effort is being coordinated with the nonprofit website www.conserve.org, where donors can browse and view a 360-degree photo of every acre available for preservation. Individuals can choose the acre they want to preserve and protect the land in their name or someone else’s name.

“The website is intended to make conservation simpler for people,” said Haley Mellin, an artist who co-founded conserve.org with her brother Joe Mellin.

“I want to bring people closer to the places they conserve and have a tangible experience of conserving an acre for yourself or for a friend as a gift.”

The public will be able to begin making donations and conserving land through the website on Thursday. The project launch coincides with a similar campaign on conserve.org to preserve a cloud forest in Guatemala that is proposed to be a national park.

In exchange for their donation, the funders, or gift recipients, receive information about the land they have preserved, as well as the geo-location if they plan to visit the area.

Diablo Mountain and surrounding areas contain salt flats and steep escarpments that provide a home for mule deer, snow geese and bighorn sheep. The area includes Paisley Caves, archaeologically important due to human remains found here that date over 14,000 years.

The area for conservation is adjacent to a portion of the 750-mile long Oregon Desert Trail, which runs from near Bend to Lake Owyhee in Eastern Oregon.

“This is a unique opportunity to partner with a conservation group that is creating a tool that will allow people to preserve an acre of land,” Fenty said. “Not everyone is in a position to preserve large blocks of land, so it allows people to collectively protect this area.”