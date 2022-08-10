The summer break offered much-needed relief for Central Oregon’s teachers after another arduous academic year. But not all of them chose to rest.
Some teachers are working to make a little extra money. Others are taking courses and working jobs to improve their classroom skills. One teacher just can’t sit still.
At least two are wildland firefighters. One is working long hours building his community a skatepark, joined by his students and son. Another is working at an amphitheater concession stand that sells fanny packs. That’s right: a fanny pack snack shack.
“Teachers and educators in general have so many skills we don’t know about,” said Tyler Davenport, a counselor in the Culver School District, who is spending much of his summer in the woodshop in his garage, building coasters, charcuterie boards and then selling them at Saturday markets and other businesses. He’s sold at least 20. A few days ago, Daniel O’Neill, a Sisters High School math teacher, was out working from early morning to late evening with his son and a few students doing heavy-duty construction work on a new skate park, one of dozens of work days the group has shared this summer.
After raising $50,000 for the park near the high school and taking a class this year, the students and O’Neill received coaching from construction workers. Now, they’re pouring concrete, tying rebar, climbing ladders, hauling blocks and using jackhammers to make final additions to the park, including a ramp that will allow people to skate over the park entrance.
“It’s really, really hard work,” O’Neill said.
O’Neill said he wants his students to see they can do anything “if you’re willing to dive in and be obsessed with it.” He said the group has received mountains of support from local community groups.
And he’s having fun, too.
“I don’t care that I don’t get paid for this,” O’Neill said.
He said he hopes the team’s work will be done before winter and that the experience will help students get jobs in the future.
In Bend, Challey Becker, a second grade teacher at Buckingham Elementary School, says she just can’t sit still.
Becker is spending her free time selling large quantities of candy, popcorn, drinks and fanny packs at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend. The stand sells transparent fanny packs in order to guarantee that attendees aren’t smuggling in weapons, alcohol and drugs. With 52 concerts scheduled, nearly double compared to last year, Becker said they’re staying busy.
In addition to her job at the amphitheater, Becker likes to drive for Uber and Lyft and occasionally leads a Zumba class. This isn’t because she needs the money.
“I think a lot of teachers have side gigs to make ends meet,” said Becker, who added: “I work a summer job because I like to, but other people work summer jobs because they need to.”
Other teachers are spending their summers in ways that may help their classes next school year.
Dan Kernion, who teaches manufacturing, engineering and welding at Redmond High School, has only been home for a few weeks this summer. Recently, he traveled to a 3D printing competition in Atlanta, where his students placed seventh. He also attended a technical education conference in Nashville, Tennessee, and a manufacturing workshop in San Antonio. He hopes to bring the skills he gains there to his classes at Redmond.
“I love my job and strive to do as much as I can,” Kernion said.
And at least one incoming teacher is continuing to pursue a passion for firefighting and wants to bring that knowledge to new courses.
That’s Amie Coffman, a 21-year-old recent Oregon State University graduate who worked at Mountain View High School in Bend last year. Coffman is spending her summer on wildland firefighting crews and is currently stationed in Ukiah, a small town in Umatilla County. Meanwhile, she’s doing aircraft and other wildfire preparedness training.
What draws Coffman to wildland firefighting is a love for the mountains and the camaraderie she feels with her team.
“I definitely have a family because of fire,” she said.
Her fourth summer on a crew has been slow so far, but when lightning strikes, her team gears up and drives around the mountains to scope out the area for possible fires.
She was recently hired to be a natural resource and agriculture teacher at Crook County High School in Prineville next year. She plans on bringing her experiences to her classes, teaching children about wildland fire science. She wants to teach her students about what her parents told her growing up — that it’s good to branch out.
