REDMOND — Under gloomy skies, sprinkling rain washed over the Deschutes County Fair early Friday morning, but that didn’t deter Richelle Sellers and Cassy Grass, of Redmond, from bringing their families out to enjoy the carnival rides.
Their children — Zander Sellers, 11, and Abby Grass, 13 — look forward each year to the adrenaline rush of jumping from ride to ride.
“With the high rides, you feel the breeze like the swings and the gliders,” Zander said. “I love the ups and downs and how you just feel so free. It’s almost like you’re flying.”
It’s been a tradition in recent years for the two families to come to the fair, which runs through Sunday at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. But the rides aren’t the only thing that draws them out. The exhibits, livestock shows, concerts, rodeos and classic fair foods make it all the more enticing — not only for Sellers and Grass but for everyone else who attended the fair on Friday.
“I like it all,” Richelle Sellers said. “Smells of all the yummy food and the kids showing their animals, just the whole environment.”
Meredith Lees, 69, has lived in Redmond for 35 years and calls the fair her family reunion because she is often joined by her 43-year-old daughter, Elizabeth Kelly, her two grandchildren and son-in-law.
Snacking on french fries and a “monster kabob” with her family, Lees is reminded of when Kelly used to raise pigs growing up.
“We got to watch them being shown today,” Lees said. “My daughter won reserved grand champion one year, so when I get to see them win their ribbons, it’s very exciting.”
The money that Kelly won showing her pigs helped her attend college. She lives in Washington, D.C., now and looked forward to sharing that piece of her past with her children.
“We live in a big city, so it’s very different here,” Kelly said. “It’s nice to kind of come here and have them experience what Central Oregon has to offer.”
While Lees was most excited about being with her family, the musical performances also caught her eye. She was most interested in how Saturday’s musical guest, rapper Lil Jon, likes Redmond.
“Looks like they have a really good music lineup this year,” Lees said. “I guess Lil Jon’s here tomorrow, come on! I’d like to come just to see him around all the cowgirls and cowboys.”
The fair features other forms of live entertainment on smaller stages spread out throughout the fairgrounds. Everything from folk music to local dance groups are on tap.
Christy Tegano, owner of Focus Dance Studio in Redmond, said this was the youth dance studio’s second year performing at the fair. It’s another chance for the kids to perform, besides their recitals.
“They’ve been so nervous because to them it is a big deal,” Tegano said. “When you’re little, it seems like a huge stage and a big thing. It means a lot to them, especially since it’s become kind of like a tradition now.”
There was a slight delay in their performance due to a hole in the tarp covering the stage. It was already too small for the 65 dancers planning to perform, so the older kids opted to dance on the grass.
Cheering on the dancers were their families and most importantly, the studio’s mascot “Nico.” The blue stuffed animal matches the studio’s colors and is taken with the performers everywhere they go, acting as their good luck charm.
Tegano hopes they will be invited back again to dazzle crowds next year.
“For the kids and the families, it’s one of the events they look forward to in the year,” Tegano said “For me it’s about seeing them excited and proud of themselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.