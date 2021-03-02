A local couple has agreed to match donations up to $5,000 for MountainStar Family Relief Nursery, a child abuse prevention organization in Central Oregon. The promise is being made to honor the 5,000 children the organization has served over the past 20 years.
Donations will be matched until March 31, according to MountainStar.
MountainStar staff have worked with 5,000 children up to 5 years old and with more than 20,000 parents and family members in child abuse and neglect prevention programs, the organization said in a press release.
To date, MountainStar has successfully kept 98% of children in its program safe from confirmed cases of abuse and neglect.
The organization opened in April 2001 in Bend and has expanded to Madras, Prineville, Redmond and La Pine.
To celebrate its 20th anniversary, MountainStar is asking supporters to share their stories and hopes for children and families served through the program.
Stories and messages about MountainStar can be shared by contacting Kevin Donor at development@mtstar.org.
