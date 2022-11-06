Despite the blustery winds Saturday, the annual Lord’s Acre Day event at Powell Butte Christian Church brought thousands to town for its traditional jaw-dropping feast, homemade pies, arts and crafts, an auction and more.
A bustling line of people meandered along rows of buffet tables laden with beef, ham and pork, all slow-roasted in a hand-dug barbeque pit. As the men tended the pits and heaved meats and baskets of steaming potatoes to the throngs of visitors, the women sold a grand variety of famously delicious pies.
The Lord’s Acre event, which brings in community donations of produce and crafts to raise money for the church, has been an autumn tradition since 1946. It was first inspired by an article in a church magazine, said Clay Penhollow, a church elder and the chairman of the Lord’s Acre Committee. The article featured a similar event put on by a farmers collaborative in South Carolina to help raise funds for members of the community’s churches.
Penhollow’s grandfather, D.L. “Penny” Penhollow, was the first minister of the church, and he encouraged his congregation and members of the community to donate produce from one acre of their land, and the Lord’s Acre tradition was born.
“The intent was that as farmers they could donate an acre’s worth of their produce, whether it was animals, a crop, or even their time in a sense,” Penhollow said.
Lord’s Acre is always the first Saturday of November because it comes after the harvest is finished, Penhollow said, and despite the cold, he said he thought the event was shaping up to be a good one.
“We still get a good crowd, and even today with the weather kind of like it is, we’ll normally feed 1,000 to 1,200 people,” he said.
Over the years, Penhollow said, the event raised enough funds to build the present day church at 13720 Oregon Route 126 in Powell Butte. Back in the day, the community would tith at least 10% to mission work, Penhollow said.
Today, proceeds are used to maintain the facility, as well as fund bible college scholarships and ministry programs.
While less people in the community are farmers today than compared to the event’s earlier days, people still find ways to give, Penhollow said. For example, in the past 40 years, Lord’s Acre has included the sale of quilts and other varieties of arts and crafts.
Last year, Penhollow said, was the event’s biggest year, perhaps due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced its postponement in 2020.
“Last year was the biggest we ever had. It surprised us a little, but when you think about it, part of that was because with COVID we didn’t have it in 2020,” he said. “The ladies had been making quilts and crafts during the lockdowns so they had almost twice as many things.”
Penhollow said he started working the event as a child, directing traffic, before moving up the ladder. He recalls that back in the day when people would donate live animals, such as chickens and rabbits, it was his job to watch the smaller critters. Working Lord’s Acre every year is also part of the tradition Penhollow said, adding there were six generations working the event Saturday.
Over by the barbeque pits, Grant Penhollow, 21, Clay Penhollow’s nephew, was pulling meat out of the pits and said he had been working the pits since he was 13. The night prior to the event, a big fire is started in the pits. When the fire burns down, the beef and lamb go in and are covered for slow cooking.
“And these go in, at about 5 a.m., the potatoes and the ham. Same kind of process,” Penhollow said.
Penhollow said the lamb and the beans are his favorite part of the Lord’s Acre meal but he would recommend newcomers try a bit of everything.
A few feet away from the pits, Tom Alexander stood watching. Alexander said he lives down the street from the church and can see it from his farm. Alexander said he has been coming to Lord’s Acre every year for 61 years, with the exception of two years ago when he suffered a heart attack.
“I’m back,” Alexander said laughing.
Debbie Caruso lives in Bend and is originally from upstate New York. This year was her second year coming to Lord’s Acre, and she was loving it.
“It’s all the crafts here, it’s the people, the type of people that are here. The community that they have out here,” Caruso said.
“The pies. The first thing I did was come here and get the homemade pie. I came for the cherry pie; they were out at 9:30. That’s why I came here so early. So I got a mixed berry pie I’ll try. But the pies are phenomenal.”
