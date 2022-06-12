Since the start of the pandemic, more people in Central Oregon have found themselves worrying about where their next meal will come from, a condition experts refer to as food insecurity.
They’re helped by a constellation of social welfare organizations in the region whose job is getting increasingly more difficult as funding to move food supplies dwindles and demand for assistance steadily rises.
“We have multiple things happening that are unfortunately all converging and making the food situation increasingly more dire,” said Scott Cooper, the executive director of NeighborImpact, a nonprofit organization that partners with 55 food banks in Central Oregon to feed those in need. “There is enough food out there, and we can acquire it and distribute it, but that takes resources and that is what we are short on.”
That means NeighborImpact, an organization that relies on donations to fund its operations, must devote much of its resources to buying and distributing food to a growing number of people, Cooper said. The increase in demand despite fewer resources means the organization must distribute less food to more people
The current problems follow a successful 2021. Despite the pandemic, NeighborImpact was able to expand its services last year because of an influx of federal and state funding, a report issued by the organization said.
But in the first half of 2022, inflation, changes in global trade policy, the war in Ukraine and unprecedented increases in fuel costs, have made it difficult to keep up with a skyrocketing demand for food.
Cooper said the strain on the food system is coming from both the supply and a demand side.
On the supply side, NeighborImpact has seen a significant decrease in the amount of food being donated by growers, manufacturers and the federal government as the country’s food surplus has diminished — partially because more food is being sent to European countries that once got most of their supply from Ukraine, Cooper said. Other factors include pandemic related supply chain disruptions, fewer donations from the federal government, and limited cooler space in NeighborImpact’s central warehouse.
On the demand side, NeighborImpact has more than doubled the amount of people it feeds since the onset of the pandemic, Cooper said. While the pandemic has somewhat receded, household budgets are still strained by rising costs.
From January to March of 2022, NeighborImpact served over one million meals to 147,805 people. To do that, the organization distributed more than 1.3 million pounds of food across its network. The number of individuals fed this year compared to the same period last year is up by more than 41,000 people. But despite the increase in demand, NeighborImpact distributed 13,719 less pounds of food, an equivalent of 10,975 fewer meals.
Cooper said the increased number of people needing food is unprecedented, and after decades with NeighborImpact he has not seen anything quite like it.
“Food is taken for granted, and the system is just assumed to be operating in the background,” Cooper said. “And it does operate spectacularly well, but it can’t continue to meet that demand without more engagement from the donor community as well as the government.”
Making do with less
Tucked into a nondescript corner of a strip mall in Bend is one of NeighborImpact’s food distribution partners and the largest food bank in town, the Giving Plate.
The Giving Plate’s executive director, Ranae Staley, said her organization is serving about 30% more people this year than in 2021, but that the amount of food coming to the food pantry is not enough to keep up with the rising demand.
“That means we have to stretch what we have to ensure everybody gets some,” Staley told The Bulletin in an email. “We aren’t able to be quite as generous.”
The average monthly number of people enrolled in the pantry’s grocery program from 2021 to 2022 jumped by 31%, from 1,844 to 2,417, the food bank’s records showed. The total number of children served increased by 33%, from 792 children to 1,055.
On a recent Thursday and Friday at the Giving Plate staff and volunteers loaded trunks with boxes of food for food bank guests, who included people with full-time jobs, disabilities and limited income.
Rod Elliott was one of those waiting at the Giving Plate. He said he had to move out of the house where he was living in April, and has since been living in a Motel 6 in Bend. Elliott works full-time as a senior employee pumping gas at a Mobil gas station, making $17 an hour, which shakes out to a little over a thousand dollars per paycheck, he said.
It was Elliott’s first time visiting the Giving Plate. Ever since he moved into the motel, he has visited other food banks around town, such as St. Vincent De Paul, in order to eat.
Elliott said he’s been on a waiting list for low income housing for two years now, and he can’t qualify for government assistance because he makes too much money. At the same time, he doesn’t earn enough to make ends meet.
Ever since Elliott left the house, his life has been turned upside down. He has had to borrow money from friends to pay for his extended stay at the Motel 6, which this month cost him $2,700. Whenever he gets a paycheck, he simply hands it to whoever he owes money to, he said, which leaves him virtually no way to buy food.
“That’s exactly why I’m at the Giving Plate. Because I can’t afford to spend a dime at the grocery store,” Elliott said. “And I still have to go buy milk and do things like that, but I can’t.”
‘Half a step away from homelessness’
Curtis Greenhill, 65, of Bend is a military veteran. Ten years ago he broke his back and became disabled, and then suffered a stroke in the past couple of years. Unable to work, he has relied on his social security and his VA pension to survive, but in the last couple of years, he and his wife have seen their quality of life and ability to make due erode.
“Everything I make right now is gone. I mean everything. We’ve got maybe 10 bucks left at the end of paying bills and everything,” Greenhill said. “I try to pick up a little bit here and there, put gas in the truck, and what have you, and it’s hard, we are about a half a step away from being homeless.”
Greenhill said because of the rapid increase in prices in the past year, things have quickly gotten out of hand for him and his wife, so he must come to to the food bank on a regular basis.
“We were living comfortably, two years ago. And now it’s like, I’m losing sleep and everything else constantly worrying about what’s going to happen tomorrow. Because I don’t know. I really don’t know,” Greenhill added.
Stuck in the gray
Robert Haney, 38, another guest at the Giving Plate, came to Oregon from Alaska about six years ago, and moved to Bend about three years ago. In those past three years, he has become homeless three times, and said the high prices for rent and the gnawing inflation is driving him out of town. His plan was to save up to buy a motorhome to drive back to Alaska, but it is seeming as though he will be forced to fly home to his family with nothing, he said.
“I’ve been stuck in what me and a lot of my friends call this gray area,” said Haney, who is a carpenter. “Of making too much money to qualify for any kind of assistance, for housing, and not making enough to actually be able to save up like $5,000 dollars to get into an apartment, because the cost of housing is so expensive.”
Haney said he recently had to leave his last home. Sitting in his sedan behind the food bank, his vehicle was packed full of his clothing, and personal belongings.
He has since also become unemployed, and despite having the skills to work, he has chosen to remain unemployed in order to qualify for assistance.
“I am literally deciding to stay unemployed for a little while just so I can qualify for some of the services that will enable me to get into housing,” Haney said. “But that is literally what I have to do to jump through the hoops just to get housing here in Bend.”
On Thursday, Haney said he wasn’t sure where he would go, and planned to stay in his vehicle and couch surf with friends until he can find a new place to live within his budget.
