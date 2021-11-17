Faced with a shortage of Thanksgiving turkeys, colder weather and the upcoming Christmas season, local agencies in Bend are urging community members to help with donated turkeys, winter coats and gifts.
Shepherd's House Ministries, a nonprofit organization that runs a homeless shelter on Second Street in Bend, announced Wednesday it is in need of turkeys and hams for its annual Thanksgiving dinner.
“We have been on the hunt reaching out to stores and other local organizations to see if they would like to donate food for that,” said David Notari director of development at Shepherd’s House Ministries. “Because of the supply chain and the other challenges we are facing, it’s been much more difficult.”
The Thanksgiving dinner will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Shepherd’s House shelter at 275 NE Second St.
Last year, the shelter was able to offer 100 turkeys for the Thanksgiving dinner and meals throughout the week, Notari said. The shelter can’t find that many turkeys this year, and is asking the community for support.
Specifically, the shelter needs turkeys, hams, russet potatoes, stuffOing mix, corn bread mix, milk, butter and bottled water.
People are welcome to drive through and drop off donations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday at the Shepherd's House headquarters at 1854 NE Division St. in Bend.
Notari hopes to be able to provide at least another 100 turkeys this year to feed people throughout the week of Thanksgiving.
“It’s a combination of providing for families in need but also serving the Thanksgiving meal,” he said.
After taking last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bend Fire & Rescue’s annual Christmas food drive, known as the Santa Express, is returning to local neighborhoods later this month.
Firefighters will decorate an engine and invite Santa to ride along as they drive slowly through the city to collect nonperishable food, toys and clothing for families in need.
Any type and amount of food, toys and clothing will go a long way toward providing a dinner and gift on Christmas for local families, according to the Bend fire department.
The fire department, which partners with the Salvation Army, said there is a specific need for gifts for teenagers in addition to gifts for younger children.
A list of the neighborhoods with maps for the Santa Express are available online at www.bendoregon.gov/santaexpress.
The first night of the Santa Express will be 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, in the Foxborough, Larkspur and Sun Meadow neighborhoods. The drive will continue at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, in the NorthWest Crossing, Shevlin Ridge and Shevlin Meadows neighborhoods. The last night will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, in the Pineridge, River Canyon and Aspen Rim neighborhoods.
In addition to neighborhood visits, residents can drop off nonperishable foods, new toys or clothing through Friday, Dec. 18, at Bend Fire & Rescue fire stations, Salvation Army at 515 NE Dekalb Ave. in Bend, Starbucks locations in Central Oregon and Oregon Spirit Distillers at 740 NE First St. in Bend.
For those who can’t make it to those locations and would like somebody to pick up a donation, they can call Bend Fire & Rescue at 541-322-6386 to arrange a curbside pickup.
