New location — Los Jalapeños, ensconced on Greenwood Avenue for 20 years, has expanded into the former Pangea (and before that, Amalia’s and El Caporal) space at Bond Street and Franklin Avenue in downtown Bend. Chef Gonzalo Morales’ standard Mexican menu of burritos, tacos, tostadas and posole is enhanced by daily breakfast service. Open 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday. 744 NW Bond St., Bend; www.losjalapenosbend.com, 541-389-5325. Also at 601 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-5325.
Big on Wall Street — Barrio, downtown Bend’s popular Latin street food-style café, has reopened just a week after closing its former Minnesota Avenue location. Now on Wall Street in the former Sweet Saigon space, Barrio has more than doubled its interior space and added a large deck for spring and summer dining. Barrio is famous for its paellas, but chef-owner Steven Draheim said he intends to expand the menu with his larger kitchen. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 915 NW Wall St., Bend; www.barriobend.com, 541-389-2025.
— John Gottberg Anderson, for The Bulletin
