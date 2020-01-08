At Mosaic’s Central Oregon clinics, Ellie Millan has seen roughly a handful of kids with flu symptoms each week since the season began in October.

When the children come in within 48 hours of the start of flu-like symptoms, they are tested and given antiviral medication to combat the flu, Millan said.

But in Central Oregon more of those kids sick with the flu are ending up in the emergency room, said Deschutes County epidemiologist Jenny Faith. That age group is being hit hard this year with the flu, which follows national trends, Faith said.

“Flu activity is high, but we’re not sure we’ve all the way peaked yet,” Faith said. “Last year we peaked in March, and two years before that it was in January.”

During the week of Dec. 22-28 in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties there were 147 emergency room visits, compared to 136 the week before, according to county reports. During that same week, there were 612 reported flu cases, compared to 632 the week before. That’s slightly more cases than the tri-county population experienced last flu season during the same time period, according to the Central Oregon Weekly Flu Report issued Jan. 3.

Statewide, the Willamette Valley and Portland metro areas experienced the most positive flu activity during this same period, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s Jan. 3 report.

Millan, a pediatric nurse practitioner at Mosaic, said most of those children have not received the flu vaccine yet, which may have helped prevent the illness.

“While we don’t know the effectiveness yet of the illness, anecdotally it seems more effective this year,” Millan said.

Last flu season, the Oregon Health Authority estimated that 45% of all Oregonians, six months and older, received a flu vaccine. In Deschutes County, the Oregon Health Authority estimated that around 62% of residents received a flu vaccine last season, which is the highest percentage seen for any county in Oregon.

More Information The most effective way to ward off the flu is to get a flu vaccine. Other ways to fend off the disease is to : Wash your hands frequently. Stay away from school or work if you have a fever. Stay away from vulnerable people like infants, the elderly and those who are immune compromised. Source: Mosaic Medical

“Flu seasons vary, but they typically run October through April,” Faith said. “The timing shows we’re having a high flu activity earlier this year, but it’s too early to tell if its more severe.”