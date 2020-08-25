Gov. Kate Brown ordered all flags across the state to be flown at half-staff Wednesday to honor Marines Jack Ryan Ostrovsky of Bend and Chase D. Sweetwood of Portland, who were killed July 30 in an amphibious vehicle accident off the coast of San Clemente Island, California.
The two Marines were among nine service members who died in the accident.
Ostrovsky, 21, moved from his hometown of Bellingham, Washington, to Bend in 2018, the same year his father, Peter Ostrovsky, became the head of campus safety at Central Oregon Community College.
Ostrovsky studied at COCC before joining the Marines.
Flags will be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday.
"These two young men, Lance Corporal Jack Ryan Ostrovsky of Bend, and Lance Corporal Chase D. Sweetwood of Portland, showed incredible honor, bravery, and dedication to the state, to their country, and as Marines," Brown said Tuesday. "My heart goes out to their families and loved ones for their tremendous and unexpected loss."
