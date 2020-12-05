To honor the 79th anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, several American flags named for World War II veterans will be displayed Monday at the Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park and along the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Newport Avenue.
Dick Tobiason, chairman of the Bend Heroes Foundation, said 50 flags will be displayed on the bridge, eight will be at the memorial and seven will be between the memorial and bridge.
Each flag was previously flown over the nation’s Capital in Washington, D.C.
The flags will be on display Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
One of the flags will be flown for 99-year-old Dick Higgins, the last living Pearl Harbor survivor in Central Oregon.
Higgins’ flag and a Pearl Harbor Survivors flag will be displayed in prominent locations on Veterans Memorial Bridge, Tobiason said.
Higgins was a 20-year-old Navy radio operator two years into his military service, when Japanese planes flew over his barracks on Ford Island on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941.
Through gunfire and bombs dropping, Higgins cleared the wreckage from the airfield to salvage planes that were still intact and prepared them for flight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.