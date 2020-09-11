Bend-area public transit system Cascades East Transit has canceled its normal fixed-route bus services in Bend indefinitely, due to bad air quality caused by wildfire smoke, and low ridership.
The transit system's Dial-A-Ride service, as well as buses traveling between Central Oregon cities, will continue as scheduled, according to a Cascades East Transit press release.
Updates on when regular Bend bus service will resume will be posted on www.cascadeseasttransit.com and the transit service's social media pages.
Those wishing to ride transit within Bend can call a Dial-A-Ride at 541-385-8680 to schedule a pickup.
