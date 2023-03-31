stock_deschutes courthouse

The Deschutes County Courthouse in Bend.

 Bulletin file

More than five months after Leonard Raymond Peverieri was shot and killed in the driveway of his Bend home, law enforcement officials have released few details about what might have happened.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and district attorney’s office are still investigating Peverieri's death at his home on Los Serranos Drive on the morning of Oct. 9 as a murder, according to District Attorney Steve Gunnels.

