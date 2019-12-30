Accessing fitness passes will get easier for older residents in Bend starting next year, according to the Bend Park & Recreation District.

Beginning in January, residents 65 and older enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans may have access to no-cost or low-cost fitness plans at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center and Bend Senior Center.

Health plans have enabled community members to access Bend Senior Center for several years, but starting in 2020, the program expands to Juniper Swim & Fitness Center.

The supplemental health plans are provided by private insurance companies that contract with Medicare, often referred to as Medicare Advantage plans or Medicare Part C. Programs include Silver & Fit, Silver Sneakers and AARP Renew Active.

Qualifying Medicare recipients will be able to choose either a full-access pass to Bend Senior Center or a basic pass to Juniper Swim & Fitness Center. The Juniper basic pass includes use of pools, fitness center, fit studio, hot tub, sauna, steam room, locker rooms and participation in recreation and lap swimming.

Projections indicate that by the year 2028, the total number of adults 65 and older in Bend will nearly double to approximately 26,000.

For details about facilities and passes, visit bendparksandrec.org/medicare or stop by the customer service desk at Bend Senior Center or Juniper Swim & Fitness Center.