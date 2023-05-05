A stream restoration project adjacent to Prineville that is turning an abandoned agricultural zone into a healthy ecosystem for fish and wildlife has received new federal funding.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved a $400,000 grant to fund fish passage rehabilitation at the Ochoco Preserve in late April. Bend-based Deschutes Land Trust is spearheading the land recovery effort and is partnering with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Restoration of former agricultural lands can help in the recovery of sensitive wildlife habitat while also mitigating the risk of flooding. Land cleared for agriculture and grazing practices has altered the flow of creek channels, blocking essential passage for fish.
“These types of impacts are widespread throughout the Crooked River watershed and are a challenge to establishing runs of self-sustaining salmon and steelhead,” said Jerry George, an ODFW district fish biologist.
“Restoration practitioners, including the Deschutes Land Trust, are attempting to repair some of the damage caused and establish areas with habitat that can be used by salmon, steelhead, and trout,” he said.
Deschutes Land Trust acquired the 185-acre Ochoco Preserve in 2017. The property had been used for agriculture for decades but high groundwater levels and difficult topography made it difficult to farm.
"The existing channel is disconnected from its floodplain, resulting in reduced riparian vegetation, warmer stream temperatures, and limited nutrient cycling," said Lena Chang, a spokesperson for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Located just one mile from Prineville, the preserve includes a mile-long stretch of the Crooked River, a half-mile stretch of McKay Creek, and a half-mile of Ochoco Creek. In addition to salmon and steelhead, the area is also home to amphibians, water birds, and songbirds.
The three-phase restoration project is expected to lower water temperatures in streams and reduce the risk of flooding, according to a news release from U.S. Fish and Wildlife.
The first phase of the project, completed last year, involved creating side channels from the streams. A new floodplain was developed and woody debris was placed in the streams to mimic beaver dams. New river habitat was also built to create favorable conditions for fish.
“This is an important confluence area for migrating, spawning, and rearing Chinook Salmon and summer steelhead,” said George.
The funding is part of a $35 million investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support 39 fish passage projects in 22 states. Projects were selected based on their ability to mitigate problems related to outdated or obsolete dams, culverts, levees and other barriers that have fragmented rivers and streams.
What’s at stake in the Ochoco Preserve is critical habitat that is helping with the reintroduction of spring Chinook salmon and summer steelhead to the Crooked River Basin, said Jason Grant, restoration specialist for the Deschutes Land Trust.
“Currently, little suitable fish habitat exists. Therefore, habitats for all life stages of these fish will be constructed, then allowed to form over time through natural stream processes,” said Grant.
The project’s next phase also includes reducing or eliminating invasive weeks and non-native vegetation, and planting local vegetation.
Water table elevations will also be increased through the construction of new stream channels and associated water storage features. These measures are intended to allow surface waters to seep into the floodplain, raising groundwater elevations over time, Grant said.
The main goal of this effort is to improve habitat for fish at all life stages, said Grant.
“Connected floodplains, wetlands, and a new native plant community will be a result of proposed restoration actions, thereby increasing biodiversity and benefitting a large suite of aquatic and terrestrial species,” he said.
The work is also expected to reduce the possibility of flooding in the area by increasing the size of the floodplain. Wildlife may be the main beneficiaries by there’s something in the project for people too — the topographical foundation is being set up for future trails and footbridges.
The planned trail system will connect the city of Prineville with the Ochoco Preserve and the nearby Crooked River Wetlands Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.