A stream restoration project adjacent to Prineville that is turning an abandoned agricultural zone into a healthy ecosystem for fish and wildlife has received new federal funding.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved a $400,000 grant to fund fish passage rehabilitation at the Ochoco Preserve in late April. Bend-based Deschutes Land Trust is spearheading the land recovery effort and is partnering with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

