The Bend-La Pine Schools board has four seats up for election this year, in Zones 3, 5, 6, and 7. The election is May 16.
This installment features the two candidates running for the Zone 6 seat. Other installments will cover candidates for Zones 3, 5, and 7.
Melissa Barnes Dholakia, 54, is an educator by trade, having worked as a teacher, principal, and co-director of a district before becoming vice chair and chair of the Bend-La Pine Schools board. Having served since 2019, she is the incumbent in the Zone 6 race.
Dholakia now works as a leadership coach and consultant for small school districts around the country, working on strategic planning and equity initiatives.
Dholakia wants students to feel like they belong and like they are fairly treated in school. Bend's rapid growth caused her to become concerned that the community would be split between the haves and have nots, and that's something she's fought against during her time on the board, she said.
She wants to continue the work she's already helped to put in place, especially district goals she helped rewrite. The board is now looking at its data, separated into different categories, which Dholakia feels has led to useful ways of examining different student populations and their experiences.
She wants to continue to look for good work and celebrate it. Dholakia is particularly proud of shepherding the district through the pandemic, feeling that the district moved quickly to a distance-learning model.
"I'm going to lead with character," said Dholakia. "I'm an innovative educator. It's what I do for a living. And I work with a variety of different types of districts that use different learning models that have different approaches, so I am also constantly learning."
Dholakia's campaign was financially supported by the Democratic Party of Oregon.
Chet Wamboldt, 41, is the co-owner of Surge Consultant Group, a safety company that provides consulting in the entertainment and shipping industries. Wamboldt feels his experience as a parent will serve as a fresh perspective on the board.
"That's the whole goal of my campaign, to represent the families in our community," he said. Wamboldt plans on "maximizing the impact that families have on our educational system."
Wamboldt first became inspired to run due to the 2020 pandemic, since he felt distance learning wasn't effective. "As a school board member, I would be committed to doing everything I could to make sure the schools stay open so that our kids can maximize their effectiveness," he said.
Wamboldt doesn't feel as though board meetings are easy to access and that the board is not easy get in touch with.
"The most important governing body for raising our kids are the parents, and if they're not part of the decision-making process, that needs to be fixed. So I decided to do that," he said.
Wamboldt wants to get parents into board meetings and ensure that they can help solve the problems of the last few years.
He wants to make sure there is good communication between teachers and administrators, while focusing on the fundamental skills of reading, writing, and arithmetic. He also wants to encourage parents who have left the school district to return.
Wamboldt feels as though the current board has people with very similar views. "I plan on asking questions of presenters that shine a light where no one else is willing to shine so that we can make better decisions as a community about where our kids are going," he said.
Wamboldt's campaign was financially supported by the Deschutes County Republican Central Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.