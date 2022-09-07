Members of the public watch as the procession for Deschutes County Sheriff's Lt. Ernie Brown travels down NE Third Street in Bend on Wednesday. Brown was being transported back to Bend after he died in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Junction City on Sunday.
Members of the public watch as the procession for Deschutes County Sheriff's Lt. Ernie Brown travels down NE Third Street in Bend on Wednesday. Brown was being transported back to Bend after he died in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Junction City on Sunday.
First responders and residents honored the life of Deschutes County Sheriff’s Lt. Ernie Brown on Wednesday as his body was returned to Bend, escorted by a procession of emergency vehicles as members of the public watched from the roadside.
Brown died after crashing a motorcycle in Junction City on Sunday. He was 53.
Brown was a Marine Corps veteran who worked for the sheriff’s office for 24 years. He worked as a technician in the corrections division for the sheriff’s office before becoming a corrections deputy in 2001, a press release said. He was promoted to sergeant in 2011 and lieutenant in 2019. He was also a member of the sheriff’s office SWAT team and honor guard.
“Our office has lost a great teammate and friend, and our community has lost a dedicated public servant,” said Sheriff L. Shane Nelson.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.