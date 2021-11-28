A large crowd watches as Rabbi Yitzchok Feldman lights the first torch on a giant menorah at Center Plaza in the Old Mill District in Bend on Sunday. The event, hosted by Chabad of Central Oregon, was held to observe the first night of Hanukkah.

(1) comment

Skittish
Skittish

I’m not Jewish but I like celebrating the idea of throwing off oppressors.

