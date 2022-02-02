Usually on Feb. 2, the nation’s most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, is used to predict the future — of the rest of winter, anyway.
But on Wednesday, Bend resident Donna Owens and others hope to use Groundhog Day to convince the Deschutes County Commission to change its mind about redeveloping Bill Worrell Wayside park.
The commission decided last week, in a 2-1 vote, to move forward with plans to redevelop the 1.29-acre park that sits in the parking lot of the county campus off Wall Street in downtown Bend. Flattening the park, which is currently a steep rock mound with trails and trees, will make it more accessible to more people and add more parking in the lot, argue commissioners Tony DeBone and Phil Chang.
The county for years has explored the best way to build more parking for future courthouse expansion, which at this point would still require the county to build a certain number of parking spaces to accommodate the expansion.
Commission Chair Patti Adair was the sole vote against the plans, advocating instead to keep the park as it is and to build a parking garage elsewhere downtown.
Owens and others don’t want the park to change. The park is home to wildlife — including yellow bellied marmots, a variation of the groundhog — and Owens fears redeveloping the park will mean losing the wildlife with it. The park also is home to lots of native plants that attract pollinators, she said, and provides beautiful views of the surrounding mountains.
“It’s an amazing site in the spring,” Owens said.
Owens said she became invested in the park after reading in The Bulletin roughly a year ago about the county’s redevelopment plans.
Owens is concerned that current renderings show nonnative landscaping, and that it would be more like concrete with “islands” of nature.
“They are really taking that park away from the public, and I think there are other opportunities for parking lots,” Owens said.
Chang said he was empathetic to the conservation-related concerns he has received from some residents. Some have asked why the county is building more parking instead of encouraging alternative forms of transportation, and others, like Owens, have concerns about removing mature ponderosa pine trees and other native vegetation.
That’s why Chang sees a solution in a compromise: the south end of the park becomes a flatter, more urban park with benches and tables that are more accessible to people, and the north end of the park is developed to keep a portion of the rock outcropping and a majority of the pine trees, along with more native vegetation.
The other concept of building a parking garage was too expensive for him to justify when considering other projects the county needs to pay for down the line, he said.
“We are doing everything we can to advance those goals, and we still need some parking,” Chang said. “Worrell Park is still the best place to increase parking for the courthouse and a new city park for the use of county residents.”
The event is scheduled between 1 and 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Unlike the other, slightly-more-famous Groundhog Day ceremony in Pennsylvania, at this event people will be invited to find a groundhog at the park themselves and will receive a prize if they do.
Materials will also be provided for anyone who wants to write commissioners a letter to tell them what they think about the park, Owens said.
The park is named after a Bill Worrell, a former Bend-La Pine School District superintendent.
