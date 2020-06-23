From the amount sold to the problems they cause, this could be a record year for fireworks in Bend.
Fire officials expect firework complaints and incidents to increase over the next two weeks, since traditional firework shows and other Fourth of July activities have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More people will likely buy their own fireworks, which are on sale at fireworks stands until July 6, said Trish Connolly, battalion chief at Bend Fire & Rescue.
“We are preparing and expecting to have a really busy Fourth of July,” Connolly said.
Even before fireworks went on sale Tuesday, Bend residents had already been hearing fireworks exploding in their neighborhoods.
So far in June, Bend Police have received 15 firework complaints. That means nearly every day this month a Bend resident felt it necessary to contact police over someone else's use of fireworks.
Last year, police received just five complaints in the first three weeks of June.
Bend Police Lt. Juli McConkey said residents can report specific street addresses, where illegal fireworks have been lit in the past or are currently being lit, to fireworks@bendoregon.gov.
“Once we have an address, we can meet with the residents and educate them on the laws,” McConkey said. “Our goal is compliance.”
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. William Bailey said there has not been a noticeable increase in firework complaints made to the sheriff’s office.
“I would guess as we get closer to the holiday, that will change,” Bailey said.
Law enforcement and fire officials all agree it is important to report illegal fireworks, which in Oregon are any firework that flies in the air, explodes or travels more than 12 feet horizontally on the ground.
But a main focus this year is educating people about how to properly handle legal fireworks.
“We have a tendency of talking about illegal fireworks and not really the dangers of legal fireworks,” Connolly said.
On the Fourth of July last year, Bend Fire responded to two fires that destroyed homes due to the improper disposal of legal fireworks. One fire was caused by spent fireworks being placed in a trash can, and the other fire was caused by spent fireworks being placed in a cardboard box in a carport.
After lighting a firework, people need to wait 15 to 20 minutes before handling it and then soak it in a container of water overnight before disposing of it, Connolly said.
“Those were the errors that were made last year,” Connolly said. “Those fireworks had not cooled down and they lit the combustion near them.”
In addition, fireworks should only be lit on a paved or gravel surface at least 25 feet from buildings, cars and dry vegetation, according to the fire department. And people should always have a hose nearby to douse any misfired fireworks.
State fire officials are warning people to be especially careful with fireworks this year since the forecast is hot and dry over July Fourth weekend, which increases the risk of wildfires.
Fireworks caused more than $1.8 million in property damage and serious injury last year, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal Office.
The state fire marshal office is reminding people that no fireworks are allowed on national forestland, state parks or beaches.
Bottle rockets, Roman candles, firecrackers, and aerial fireworks can only be used with a permit issued by the state fire marshal office.
Legal fireworks such as sparklers, ground spinners and fountains are only available at stands.
“As always, buy your fireworks form stands in Oregon, where they are legal,” Connolly said. “Just buy local and be safe.”
