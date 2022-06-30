Much of what makes a Bend Fourth of July — fireworks off Pilot Butte, swarms of tourists and a pet parade — will return this year. But one aspect of the holiday will noticeably be gone: fireworks stands.
This will be the first Fourth of July that falls under Bend’s new fireworks ordinance, which bans the sale and use of personal fireworks within city limits. Violating the ordinance can lead to a $750 fine.
The decision was made by the Bend City Council in October, which at the time was looking for ways to mitigate wildfire risk. A similar ban was in place last year, but under an emergency order due to unseasonably hot and dry conditions. The emergency ban resulted in significantly fewer fireworks-related calls, according to previous reporting from The Bulletin.
The focus this year will largely be on educating residents rather than giving them a fine, said Sheila Miller, communications manager for the Bend Police Department. “We’re not out there trying to confiscate sparklers from children,” Miller said.
The police department will not deploy a fireworks task force as it has in the past, and instead will have seven additional officers for the holiday to respond to a variety of calls.
It was determined that it made more sense to add additional officers who can respond to all calls, fireworks-related or not, so the police department could better triage the various calls that come in, Miller said.
“Independence Day weekend, and July 4 specifically, are our busiest weekend and day of the year in terms of calls for service,” she said in an email.
If fireworks are actively endangering the life of a person or property, residents are asked to call 911. If someone is using fireworks but is not threatening life or property, they can report it to the city to fireworks@bendoregon.gov.
