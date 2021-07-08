The emergency declaration in Bend that banned fireworks this Fourth of July is being extended through the end of August, according to the city.
The extension is in response to rising temperatures and extremely dry conditions around the city.
“We appreciate the community’s assistance over the Fourth of July weekend in not using fireworks,” said Jon Skidmore, the city's chief operating officer and assistant city manager, in a statement. “We had many fewer calls for service with only one citation issued for use of fireworks. Our community stepped up and helped keep Bend safe.”
The Bend City Council is expected to ratify the declaration at its July 21 meeting.
Skidmore said the city council is also likely to have a larger discussion about fireworks regulations in August.
Residents can report the use of fireworks via email at fireworks@bendoregon.gov. Fireworks that are posing an immediate risk to people or property should be reported by calling 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.