Unprecedented wildfires on the West Coast have meant unprecedented disruption to vehicle travel in Oregon, delaying freight and fuel for consumers.
“I don’t think the state has ever seen this kind of impact on our highways,” said Peter Murphy, spokesman for the Oregon Department of Transportation. “The number of closures we’ve seen in the past 24 hours is unprecedented. Now would be a time to remain where you are if you can.”
Closures mid-Wednesday included sections of Interstate 5, state Highway 22 to Salem, state Highway 126 to Springfield, portions of state Highway 138 to Roseburg, state Highway 62, a spur off U.S. Highway 97 leading to Crater Lake, and state Highway 422 near Chiloquin. Highway 97 was open, though with a chokepoint at Chiloquin where pilot vehicles were leading a lane of alternating traffic for several miles.
There are several options for Central Oregonians who need to cross the mountains. U.S. Highway 20 to Albany remains open, as are U.S. Highway 26 to Portland and state Highway 58 to Oakridge. However, a semitruck crash at 2 p.m. closed Highway 58 near Waldo Lake Road and was not expected to be cleared for several hours.
The closures have affected the freight hauling industry, which was already hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Jana Jarvis, head of the Oregon Trucking Association. On Tuesday, wildfires delayed trucks in Southern Oregon for six to eight hours.
“You’re going to see impacts on what can get to the grocery store, and the fuel that can get to the station,” Jarvis said. “And right now, there’s a lot of fuel being used for firefighting purposes.”
Delayed shipments were affecting Bend-area grocery stores by Wednesday afternoon. Trucks hauling fruit and vegetables from California were turned away at the Oregon border and missed their local appointments. Lauren Johnson, president of Newport Avenue Market in Bend and Oliver Lemon’s in Sisters and Terrebonne, said beverages heading from Willamette Valley were expected to start arriving late.
“We’re seeing some impacts, and we expect to see more tomorrow based on what we know about road closures,” she said.
Closures at Santiam Pass and on Highway 26 outside Sandy were affecting Aloha Produce, Central Oregon’s largest food supplier.
“We’re just now starting to feel the major effects of it,” said Nick Dean, Aloha’s chief operating officer. “Our inbound freight has been delayed, but we still haven’t had anything cut off.”
But a donation of 1,824 food boxes that Aloha intends to make to people in Klamath Falls will take an additional three hours to get there.
Aloha’s new warehouse off the Bend Parkway is stocked with enough food to supply the area’s grocery stores, restaurants and schools for about two weeks in case of an extreme fire emergency in Central Oregon, Dean said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.