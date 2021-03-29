Fires driven by extreme winds Sunday afternoon forced evacuations in the Deschutes River Woods neighborhood in southwest Bend and in a rural area just west of Bend, near Shevlin Park.
Level 3 (go now) evacuations were in place for all addresses west of Johnson Road from Bull Springs Road to Kuhlman Road, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. All homes on on the east side of Johnson Road were on Level 1 (be ready) evacuation notice. Traffic was being diverted, and Tyler Road was being shut down, according to the fire agency.
Around 3:42 p.m. Sunday, Bend Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a brush fire in the 60000 block of Cinder Butte Road in Deschutes River Woods. The fire had rekindled from a burn pile that was lit Saturday and spread quickly, driven by high winds. Structures on Cinder Butte and Apache Road were threatened and fire burned across four lots, burning debris, vehicles and out buildings but no homes.
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies evacuated homes on Cinder Butte Road and Apache Road, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.