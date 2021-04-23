Residents will be able to dispose of yard debris for free during spring FireFree events across Central Oregon starting next weekend.
Deschutes County is encouraging people to create defensible space around their homes by clearing out easily ignitable materials like brush, tree stumps and pine needles.
“Creating and maintaining defensible space is one of the most effective ways you can improve the chances of your home surviving a wildfire without fire department assistance," Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair said in a statement.
Residents can drop off grass clippings, brush, pine needles, pinecones, weeds, trimmings and branches, stumps or trees. Other kinds of waste, like plastic or metal, will not be accepted.
Event schedules are:
• 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., May 1 and May 16, between , at Knott Landfill.
• 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., May 22 through June 5, at Negus Transfer Station, Northwest Fryrear Transfer Station near Sisters and the Southwest Transfer Station near La Pine.
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the first three weekends of May, off Skyliners Road, west of Miller Elementary.
For more information, visit www.FireFree.org.
