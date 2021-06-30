Several small wildfires started Tuesday across Central Oregon in the dry and hot conditions.
Bend Fire and Rescue responded to fires that were started by a hot lawn mower on vegetation, a dragging chain from a tow vehicle and a decorative landscaping light that ignited bark mulch and a fence.
Each fire was quickly extinguished because of fast-acting bystanders, according to the fire department.
Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Crook County Fire and Rescue, local law enforcement and Bureau of Land Management and Oregon Department of Forestry firefighters were dispatched to a reported brush fire on NW Peacock Walk near NW O'Neill Highway. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a structure fire had spread rapidly into the brush and was threatening several residences. Nearby homes were evacuated and firefighters contained the blaze and worked through the night to fully extinguish the fire.
This fire is still under investigation, according to Deputy Chief Dave Pickhardt.
Fire agencies also responded Tuesday to a small fire near Meissner Sno-Park west of Bend and a half-acre fire near La Pine.
Fire risk remains very in throughout Central Oregon with drought conditions and extreme heat.
