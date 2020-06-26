A small brush fire burned Friday afternoon just north of Bend off the east side of U.S. Highway 97.
Bend Fire & Rescue crews were alerted of the fire, about an acre in size, at 1:34 p.m., according to a press release from the agency. Although the fire's forward progress was stopped quickly, it took much longer to mop up the area due to the many old-growth junipers, the release stated.
The fire was caused by humans, according to an investigation, but the exact cause wasn't determined, the release stated.
