Three homes, 11 structures and an RV were destroyed in the Darlene Fire, officials confirmed Wednesday, as crews battled two separate wildfires in Central Oregon.
The losses occurred Tuesday, said Stacy Lacey, a spokesperson with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
Firefighters were able to slow the Grandview Fire, 9 miles northeast of Sisters, and the Darlene Fire, 2 miles southeast of La Pine, on Wednesday. The Grandview Fire was 10% contained and has burned 5,971 acres, fire officials said during a community briefing Wednesday evening on Facebook.
“I’m proud to say that we have not lost one home or outbuilding in this fire, and that’s a huge success,” said Oregon State Fire Marshal Incident Commander Ian Yocum. “I know for a lot of you that can’t go home, you’re wondering, ‘when can I get home?’ I would say, Oregonians: Be prepared for a long summer. It’s July, and we are already seeing significant fires across the state.”
The Darlene Fire had burned 588 acres by Wednesday evening.
“Firefighters continue to successfully hold the Darlene Fire within the containment lines established through yesterday and last night,” fire officials said.
Lacey said “quite a bit” of fire retardant was dropped on the eastern side of the Darlene Fire to tamp down spot fires.
“Crews are working hard on that at the moment,” Lacey said.
The Grandview Fire saw some spreading on the fire’s western edge Wednesday afternoon, but crews reacted quickly and kept it contained, said Grandview fire information spokesperson Steve McAdoo.
Some 420 structures remain under threat near Sisters, according to McAdoo.Three crews arrived Tuesday night in Sisters from the state of Washington, joining seven other crews already working to protect homes near the Grandview Fire, according to a press release. With hot, windy conditions, structure protection and the safety of residents was the top priority for firefighters Wednesday.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning throughout Central Oregon due to anticipated gusty winds and low relative humidity beginning Wednesday afternoon and lasting through Thursday evening.
Winds did not exceed 10 mph Wednesday afternoon, but were expected to increase to as much as 10 mph out of the west later in the day, McAdoo said.
According to fire officials, 694 personnel, 49 hand crews, 15 fire engines, 15 dozers and two helicopters were sent to the Grandview Fire on Wednesday.
Multiple retardant-dropping air tankers were pulled away from the Grandview Fire in the afternoon to respond to the Darlene Fire, but three additional air tankers were ordered out of Burns for the Grandview Fire that later provided critical assistance, according to a Central Oregon Fire Info press release.
Level 3 “go now” and Level 2 “get ready” evacuation notices remain in place for residents northeast of Sisters, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Sisters Middle School is set up as an evacuation center, and the Deschutes County fairgrounds is open for animal shelter. According to the Pet Evacuation Team, 10 horses, 30 goats, five or six dogs and some cats are currently being sheltered at the fairgrounds. Level 3 “go now” and Level 2 “get ready” evacuation notices also remain in place for residents southeast of La Pine.
La Pine Middle School is set up as an evacuation center, and the La Pine rodeo grounds for animals. Multiple horses were being transported to the rodeo grounds Wednesday afternoon, according to the Pet Evacuation Team.
Smoky conditions were visible Wednesday in Bend. Air quality was “moderate” throughout Central Oregon Wednesday afternoon, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Air Quality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.