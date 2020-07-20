The Rosland Road Fire, burning four miles northeast of La Pine over the weekend, stayed within containment lines Sunday evening. As of 6 p.m. on Sunday the fire was 30% contained at 393 acres.
The wildfire threatened homes over the weekend and created a pall of smoke stretching from La Pine to Bend.
Around 180 firefighters took part in controlling the fire. A level 1 (get ready) evacuation alert was sent to 150 residents in the Newberry Estates community during the early stages of the fire. The alert was lifted at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
“Firefighters will continue to strengthen lines and do mop-up within the interior of the fire,” said Jean Nelson-Dean, a spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest.
Mopping up refers to work by firefighters that involves looking for smoldering fires and making sure those hotspots are fully out to prevent any flare-ups.
Smoke from the fire left air quality in La Pine on Monday in the “moderate” range, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Air quality deteriorated from good to moderate in Bend on Sunday morning but returned to good by Sunday afternoon. Moderate air quality is considered acceptable but could affect people unusually sensitive to air pollution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.