More than 100 people, including dozens of emergency first responders, lined Greenwood Avenue in Bend on Wednesday for a procession in honor of Bend Fire & Rescue engineer Daniel Harro and his twin brother, Mark Harro, both of whom died in a plane crash in Idaho on Monday.

An ambulance carrying the brothers from Idaho to Bend drove alongside dozens of fire, law enforcement and other public safety vehicles past the shuttered Pilot Butte Drive-In, where a large gathering of firefighters stood watching. Firefighters saluted the vehicles as they passed. Some dotted their eyes with handkerchiefs, embraced and sighed deeply.

